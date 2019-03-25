Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé promotes her upcoming film on social media

Alex Rodriguez has hit another home run when it comes to heart-warming posts about his fiancée Jennifer Lopez. On Sunday, the former New York Yankees star shared a photo of them in the middle of a sweet embrace. JLo is about to start work on her upcoming film called ‘Hustlers’, which also stars Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl. A-Rod took a moment on social media to praise JLo and her incredible work ethic and drive.

“This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow ‘Hustlers’,” he began. “I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!”

A-Rod added, “She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us.”

Does it get much better than that?

JLo and A-Rod got engaged on March 9, 2019 after two years together. He popped the question while they were vacationing together in Baker’s Bay and he slipped a massive emerald cut ring on her finger that’s reportedly worth at least $1 million.

According to a source, Rodriguez’s proposal totally caught JLo by surprise.

“Even though this trip to the Bahamas has been planned for a few weeks, friends had no idea that Alex would be popping the question this weekend,” a source said at the time. “Alex kept all of the details surrounding his ring shopping and his proposal very private-almost everyone in their inner circle was caught by surprise when Jennifer posted the photo of the ring.”

A second source added, “Jennifer had no idea he was planning on doing it. Alex was very happy he was able to pull it off without her knowing.”

The couple received an outpouring of support after they went public with the news. Khloe Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner DJ Khaled and so many more celebrities offered their congratulations that day and the days following. It wasn’t just Hollywood A-listers, either. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama even sent them a handwritten note wishing them the best.

“Jennifer & Alex, Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement,” the 44th President penned. “After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best.”

