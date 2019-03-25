Vaani takes kathak classes for her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Shamshera’ in which she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

In the film, Vaani Kapoor plays a travelling performer from heartland India and the actor is honing her dancing skills for the same.

A source shared, “Vaani needs to be extremely proficient in several classical dancing styles to be able to pull off the intricate choreography that is being set for her. She has been honing her dancing skills by learning kathak for a few months now and she has been pulling in hours daily to perfect her dancing and body postures.”

“Since ‘Shamshera’ is set in a particular time, the dance sequences require me to have a very Indian, very classical body language, which is why I started taking kathak classes to learn the nuances and the grace. Karan specifically wanted me to adapt to a more traditional Indian dance form and break from the western style to do justice to the choreography that is being set for me,” Vaani said in a statement.

Talking about ‘Shamshera’, Ranbir Kapoor had earlier said, “‘Shamshera’ is in the aspirational space, the space of true, badass commercial cinema.”

Ranbir and Vaani’s ‘Shamshera’ is based on a dacoit tribe who fought for their rights and independence from British. Based in the 1800s, the high-octane action drama also stars Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist and Ronit Roy in a pivotal role. Yash Raj Film’s (YRF) larger-than-life entertainer will have jaw-dropping action sequences and Ranbir in a never seen before avatar. Sanjay plays the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in the film.

Directed by Karan Malhotra and made under the YRF banner, Shamshera will release on July 31, 2020.

