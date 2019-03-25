Jim Sarbh looking forward to playing different characters

Actor Jim Sarbh who has created a niche for himself in Bollywood by playing grey characters in films like ‘Neerja’, ‘Raabta’ and ‘Padmaavat’ is back with web series ‘Made in Heaven’. “There are plenty of projects in my hand right now. I am looking forward to play characters that I have not played so far. It is important for an actor to play different roles,” Jim Sarbh told IANS in recorded responses. The 31-year-old is currently enjoying praise for portraying Adil Khanna in web series ‘Made in Heaven’, which he says explores reality of society. “The show is like a great juxtaposition of all those that go on behind beautiful facades. It removes the curtains and make you see the reality of backstage. It shows what actually goes on in a wedding, not just looking perfect from outside. It reflects the integration of modernism and traditionalism,” said Sarbh.

Published in Daily Times, March 26th 2019.