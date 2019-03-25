PHC suspends notification for committee on protection of tribal areas

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday suspended a notification issued by Governor Khyber Pakhtonkhwa Shah Farman regarding formation of a four-member advisory committee for protecting tribal culture and controlling Kp-merged Federal Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

The hearing of the case was conducted by Justice Ikramullah and Justice Ibrahim Khan.

The court also sought replies from the federal as well as the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtonkhwa.

According to the petitioner, the tribal districts have now been merged into the KP, hence the governor was no more entitled to form a committee to look after tribal issues.

The governor had notified formation of a four-member committee on February 7. The committee was tasked with garnering recommendations regarding jirga system, tribal traditions, and other matters from the district elders.

Governor KP Shah Farman on Feb 7 had constituted a three-member advisory board.

A notification released by the governor revealed that former Ambassadors to Afghanistan Rustam Shah Mohmand, Mir Laiq Shah and Sangi Marjan are members of the board.