German envoy hails DBTV-DW collaboration

To catch ever-changing media consumption patterns over the world, the storytelling techniques and platforms are continuously evolving. With a similar aim in mind, Digital Broadcast Pvt. Limited (DBTV) signed a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Welle (DW) in Islamabad to improve the outreach and bring forth innovations in news media platforms.

The two giants joined hands to create a collaboration for creating content and sharing information through the DBTV’s next-generation digital platforms.

The purpose of the collaboration was said to enhance the knowledge experience of the users through diverse content.

German Ambassador in Pakistan, Martin Kobler, spoke on the occasion and said, “It is great to see cooperation between DBTV and DW in digital broadcasting to take benefit of each other’s experience. It is cross-fertilizing cooperation between the two sides.”

DW’s representative in Pakistan, Nadeem Siddiqui, hoped that more steps would be taken to enhance the partnership between DW and DBTV.

DBTV Chief Executive Officer, Amir Jahangir said, “this cooperation is confidence of international institutions in DBTV’s vision and professional conduct. DBTV is one of the first media entities in Pakistan, which has deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) modules in the newsrooms.”

This collaboration would help both organisations curate an appreciation for new ideas and innovation while creating a better understanding of the socio-economic values and realities.

The core narratives surrounding issues in Pakistan requires the international media to collaborate with local stakeholders to ensure that the presented content is up-to-date with the latest events to promote a knowledge-based economy and improve the global state of media and journalism.

DBTV General Manager, Bakhtawar Mahmood, noted, “the programming and content strategy of DBTV is unique as it brings in the youth in the socio-economic and political debates while providing them with an opportunity to create and interact at the same time.”

She further maintained, “the programs are designed with viewership consumption patterns in considerations, which is looking for the proximity of location, thematic relevance, ease in availability of time and space. While making sure to provide the viewers an opportunity to design the social agenda at the same time.”

Organized as a public broadcaster, DW is financed by federal tax resources. It uses satellite transmission, terrestrial and cable transmission, streaming media and other technical facilities to distribute its audio and audiovisual programs and online services worldwide, either itself or through partners.

DW stands for in-depth and reliable information in 30 languages, with television programming in English, German, Spanish and Arabic. It is the 24-hour English language television channel, available almost everywhere in the world.

For over 50 years, the broadcaster has been promoting media development globally through professionalized media makers and managers.

Its headquarters in Bonn and main studio in Berlin house around 1,500 employees and nearly as many freelancers from 60 countries.

On the other hand, DBTV is the first internet television channel in South Asian with an AI-enabled newsroom. The news channel aims to disrupt the media landscape in the region and empower citizens with information, which can be translated into actionable knowledge.

DBTV’s programming focus remains on research and evidence-based, future-oriented content, which targets issues that impact the lives of global citizens while connecting them to the local issues and context.

Started in summer, 2018, DBTV is one of the fasted growing content consuming platforms across all social media platforms including Web, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat.