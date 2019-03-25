QAU FINDS Teachers’ role vital to counter violence and radicalism

Speakers at a series of seminar here stressed that teachers and ulema have a vital role in saving students from violence, radicalism and religious extremism by promoting the true values of Islam.

As part of Pakistan Day celebrations, a one-day training seminar for faculty, ulema and representatives of the civil society titled ‘Reconstruction of an Inclusive Islamic Society in Pakistan in the Light of Paigham-e-Pakistan’ was organised by the Directorate of Student Affairs, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), on March 18.

On the occasion, Islamic Research Institute (IRI) Director General Dr Zia ul Haq briefed the audience regarding the objectives and background of the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ initiative launched by the government of Pakistan. He said teachers and ulema have a vital role in saving students from the menace of religious extremism by inculcating in them the true values of Islam.

Speaking on this occasion, Department of Islamic Studies, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Chairperson Dr Ayesha Rafiq said the Paigham-e-Pakistan promotes the message that diversity can coexist with harmony.

Quaid-i-Azam University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali stressed the need to rediscover and promote the teachings of sufis who spread the message of peace and love for humanity. He lauded the efforts of the organisers for taking an important and timely initiative.

Barrister Zafar Ulah Khan, Barrister Qasim Wadood, additional advocate general, Mushtaq Ahmed, DG Ministry of Religious Affairs, and Khursheed Nadeem from Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) also addressed the audience.

The workshop was followed by a seminar titled ‘Dukhtraran-e-Pakistan: Envoy of Peace’ on March 19 at the Quaid-i-Azam University. The basic objective of the activity was to highlight the role women can play in establishment of a peaceful and stable society by helping counter the prevalent challenges including hatred, extremism, violence and terrorism.

On the third day of the series, a seminar for faculty and students of the university titled ‘Sayaban-e-Pakistan for Social Inclusion’ was organised. Quaid-i-Azam University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali hosted the ceremony, while Secretary Law & Justice Commission Dr Raheem Awan and PBM Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi were guests of honour.

During the panel discussion titled ‘Challenges for Interfaith Harmony Dialogue in Pakistan’, representative of the Sikh community Ramish Singh Arora, Father Sohail Patrick from the Christian community and representative of Hindu community Pandit Ram Lal and MNA Kheeal Das addressed the participants and stressed the need to implement Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative in true letter and spirit in order to promote inter-sect and interfaith harmony and peace and tolerance which will in turn help build an inclusive society in Pakistan.

Dr Aftab from Islamic Research Institute, Bhai community representative Mehardad, Megha Arora, Pandit Meer Chand from Hindu community and Father Sylvester Joseph from the Christian community participated in another panel discussion on ‘Prospects for Social Cohesion and Equality’.

The fourth event of the series held on March 22 was a declamation contest titled ‘Inter-Ethnic Harmony for Prosperity of Pakistan’ wherein the participants called for establishment of a cohesive society which works toward the well-being of all its segments to create a sense of inclusiveness and promote peace, unity and trust by fighting divisions, exclusion and marginalization. The contestants underscored the need for introducing an education system in the country which promotes civic consciousness, national unity and a better interfaith and inter-ethnic understanding.

The fifth and the last event of the series was an arts contest titled ‘Pakistan Day/Peace Building/Inter-Ethnic Harmony’, wherein scores of students from Quaid-i-Azam University took part in different fine arts competitions. In the end, QAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali awarded certificates to the winning contestants.