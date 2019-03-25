Wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan happy to grab opportunity with maiden century

Pakistan’s policy of judging their bench-strength yielded good result on Sunday when wicket-keeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan came up with a maiden century to prove there is enough talent in the backup players. Rizwan scored 115 off 126 balls with 11 boundaries to propel Pakistan to 284 for seven in 50 overs in Sharjah, but that once again proved an easy target for Australia who rode on Aaron Finch’s highest ODI score of 153 not out to win in the 48th over. That gave Australia a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Rizwan admitted he had sensed an opportunity and took it with both hands. He added 53 for the third-wicket with Haris Sohail (34) and another 127 with stand-in skipper Shoaib Malik, who made a 61-ball 60. Rizwan said he mostly played as batsman in the past. “I think I played 21 out of 25 matches as a fielder or batsman. It was a matter of opportunity, so it came and I performed,” said Rizwan after the match.

Rizwan admitted Pakistan, who scored 280 in the first match, were again short by 15-20 runs. “I think we were 15-20 runs short. Our team is doing their best effort, and it took Australia 48 overs to chase, so in the next match we will score these additional 15-20 runs,” said Rizwan of the next match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The last two matches will be in Dubai on Friday and Sunday. Rizwan said senior players had the temperament and youngsters needed to learn from them. “If you look at the senior players, they have that temperament (like Finch). We are using the bench-strength players, because if they do then they will find suitable players for the World Cup. So, it’s a test for the players. The side comprises relatively inexperienced international players but an opportunity to learn and come good.” Rizwan said it was a matter of pride to score a century. “As a batsman, you always feel happy whenever you score a hundred. I usually come late in the order, but today I was a given an opportunity to bat up the order and I scored a hundred. I am very happy. But, if you score 115 and the team does not win, then it doesn’t look nice.”