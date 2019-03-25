Pakistan junior golfers return from Vietnam

A five-member Pakistan junior golf team, comprising three boys and two girls, returned from Vietnam on Monday after participating in the 13th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final that was contested at the Laguna Lan Co Golf Course in Da Nang in Vietnam. A total of 22 countries were represented in this Nick Faldo event and the individual entry added up to 108. Performance wise the Pakistan team members were not too outstanding but certain aspects of their golf playing ability stood out and got noticed by the icon of golf, Nick Faldo himself. Youngest member of the team Damil Ataullah, who is barely 15 years old, turned out to be the longest hitter of the ball and for shots around the green. Both girls, Rimsha and Humna, created an impression of talent and ability. Damil came 38th, Saqib was 52nd, Arsalan 59th and Rimsha and Humna 60th.

This should not be a de-motivating factor as these boys and girls have the skills and all that needed is coaching finesse. The manager of the team, Dr Afzal Shami, took this matter up with Nick Faldo and his team and he in turn set up a meeting of the managers who were managing the 22 teams. Interestingly, what struck Nick Faldo was the comment by Shami that “You build golf courses in developing countries, how about building golf in developing countries.” In response to this observation, Nick Faldo committed to send three coaches twice a year, free of charge. These coaches will focus on mental make up, understanding of the golf course where these young ones are playing and to top it all, golf fundamentals. He also agreed to provide three to four track man gadgets.

As regards the team conduct during their stay in Viet Nam and in the course of travel, the young ones were very courteous, demeanour was excellent and there was not a single disciplinary lapse.