Mathira advices on imposed practices!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

Recently, I have noticed that my parents have become way too religious and are now forcing me to wear a burqa. I’m not comfortable in wearing it plus my friends, with whom I’m quite close, might make fun of me. I’m a teenager after all. Please advise as I don’t want to wear a burqa.

Mathira’s Advice:

If your parents have become religious then it’s great to know that. But I’m against imposition of such things. When one wears a burqa, it should entirely be their own choice rather than someone imposing it on them. If your heart’s not in it, you would want to remove it any chance you get and that’ll be wrong. It’ll be silly to be all covered up at one time and go really modern the next. So tell your parents that you respect the concept of wearing a burqa that’s why you don’t want it imposed on you. Tell them that you’ll wear it when you feel comfortable and want it yourself. Tell them you want a breather for now. Why don’t you take some time out and start doing tasbih. Your mother will be happy to see that. I don’t do hijab but I do tasbih sometimes because I get mental peace from it. So try to connect with them like that. They need to see you come towards religion slowly. When they see you doing tasbih, they’ll just smile and go away. My mother was very worried about me and one point. Whenever I went out, she used to get more worried. And then when I transitioned towards doing tasbih, my mother was so happy that she used to take care of my son in the meantime so I wouldn’t be disturbed. Mothers can be difficult but you need to understand them. If I could pacify my mother like that, I’m sure so can you.

Rose’s Advice:

The best reply to your parents being too religious would be to wear a scarf even because they simply want you to cover up. As long as you can convince them that you’re covering your hair and are not wearing revealing clothes, I think it’s okay according to Islam. It’s not necessary that you have to wear a burqa, if you’re modest in your dressing and are even wearing a scarf. Wear clothes that are not body hugging or accentuating your figure. There are so many Muslim girls who are studying abroad and wear a head scarf to their institution. Their attires are also appropriate, so a burqa is not mandatory. You need to communicate these thoughts with you mother. I understand that they’ve become too religious but explain your version to them as well. They’ll understand. As far as your friends making fun of you is concerned, don’t be victim of peer pressure. I know being a teen can be tough as you’re fast growing up and are trying to gel in with the crowd. Just have a discussion with your parents and tell them that you’re willing to dress up modestly but wearing a burqa is not necessary.