Paul smith to Louboutins- The ‘Peshawari Chappal’

This is not the first time when our traditional Pashto foot wear ‘The Peshawari Chappal’ made it into the lime light of the international fashion. In 2014 Paul Smith re-designed and sold the ‘Peshawari Chappal’ for three hundred pounds at his store and website.

‘Peshawari Chappals’ are made from soft leather which is sown onto a rubber tyre sole. It is the most common foot wear in Pakistan and usually looks best with the traditional ‘Shalwar Kameez’. Once again, ‘Peshawari Chappal’ images were seen on Christian Louboutin’s website. The funky orange ‘Chappal’ is embellished with spiky studs to one side of the shoe- and the other glittery silver half has the designers name engraved on it. Christian Louboutin named the shoes ‘Imran Sandals’

Christian Louboutin is famous for his red soles and luxury designs around the globe. A couple of years ago the artist came to Pakistan for a workshop, where he met Mr. Imran who is a Pakistani artist. The designer named the sandals after his friend’s name, calling them ‘Imran Sandal’

Imran thanked his designer friend for naming his latest creation after his name saying: “ Thanks to m amazing friend Christian Louboutin for this beautiful work on my name, totally loving it.”

Imran has received awards like ArtNow Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 and was also called the artist of the year in 2013 by Deutsche Bank. He created a huge piece of art on the rooftop of the Metropolitan Museums in New York. The artist takes inspiration from the current affairs of his country. He works with blood to depict pain, misery and torture in his art. Louboutin visited the artist’s exhibition in 2017 in Islamabad National Council of Arts. The sandal’s name is said to be inspired by his Pakistani friend’s name. Although 24 hours later the image has been taken down from the designer’s website and Instagram page. The reason is still unknown.