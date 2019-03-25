Take a bow!

It is ‘Bow Tie’ season everywhere! Especially on theHollywood Red carpet events. Celebrities have been sporting a bow tie in the hair and even on their dresses, thus making a high fashion statement and trend to follow for 2019. These ginormous bows ties make one wonder if there is a secret competition going on-each bow tie on the red carpet was larger than the last. It is definitely an ‘in-the-face’ fashion trend that you cannot ignore this year.

This whole ‘bow tie’ frenzy started a year ago- MiuMiu, Rodarte, Marc Jacobs and Moschino displayed a wide range of bows tied to their gowns and dresses for their Spring/Summer 2019 collection.This feature takes us back to the Rococo times when gowns were adorned with bow ties on the back of the waist or adorned as an embellishment on the big ball gowns. Actress Viola Davis was seen wearing Armani Prive at the Baftas in Feburary. Singer DuaLipa was also seen as the pre-Grammy party in a heavenly blue satin dress, which had a huge bow feature on the bust.

Alison Brie and Alek Wek broke records, carrying the most over-sized bows on their back- Alek wore Emilia Wickstead’s black mini dress with a huge fuschia pink ribbon bow tie, while Brie sported a Mui Mui black gown, slit at the back with a wing-like bow attached to the her back-fit for a flight at the SAG awards in LA.