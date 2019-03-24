Rangers arrest seven with arms, ammunition in Karachi

The Sindh Rangers arrested seven outlaws with arms, ammunition and other valuables during separate actions in the metropolis on Sunday. Spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that the paramilitary troops launched a crackdown in Mehmoodabad Baloch Colony during which culprits involved in robberies were arrested with arms and looted valuables. Two culprits were held with illegal weapons and ammunition during a raid in Gadap Town. The detainees along with recovered weapons, ammunition and other valuables were handed over to police which after registering separate cases against them have started investigation.

Published in Daily Times, March 25th 2019.