Jawad Ahmad, Jimmy Khan and Zeb rock Lahore!

After the success of Day 1, the season finale of one of the nation’s biggest food and music festival, Coca-Cola Food & Music Festival, continued spreading joy in Lahore. Day 2 saw an even bigger crowd with attendees enjoying the luscious food and enjoying live music performances by Josh, Jawad Ahmad, Jimmy Khan, Lucky & Naghma, Zeb Bangash and Quadrum.

Coke Fest Lahore promises to offer all of the season’s freshest flavours ranging from a diversity of traditional desi to continental, Asian, Turkish/Lebanese and Italian.

The selection of cuisines for Coke Fest has been curated based on the reviews and feedback of the extremely active members of the popular food portal Foodies ‘R Us, indeed confirming that the selection is based on popular choice and opinions of some of Pakistan’s most passionate and authentic foodies.

Coke Fest also acknowledges that there is nothing quite like a home cooked meal; for which reason the festival celebrates home-based chefs who make up a significant part of the Coke Fest, bringing with them a range of their multi-generational secret family recipes, soul food and unique flavours.

Indeed, a diverse panel of culinary talents ie local chefs will be offering special festival menus, discounts, and great meal deals during the festival. So, put on your shoes, round up the family and explore 100 plus leading and burgeoning traditional/contemporary restaurants, caterers and home chefs food stalls at this nonstop ‘Party in the Park’.

Published in Daily Times, March 24rd 2019.