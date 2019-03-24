Kangana becomes highest paid Bollywood actress with Rs 24 crore price tag

A few years ago, female-led films were not expected to rake in big numbers at the box-office. However, actresses like Kangana Ranaut have changed that.

From having the highest number of Rs 100 crore films to highest single day collections for a female led film, Kangana Ranaut clearly leads the pack. Now, reports are doing the rounds that the ‘Queen’ actress has been offered Rs 24 crore for Jayalalithaa biopic which is apparently the highest ever for any Bollywood actress for any South venture. On Ranaut’s birthday, it was announced that she has signed the bilingual on the legendary actress turned politician. Titled as, ‘Thalaivi’ in Tamil and ‘Jaya’ in Hindi, the film is being helmed by Vijay, who is considered one of the most accomplished directors in south and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

According to reports, Ranaut is being paid to the tune of Rs 24 crore for the bilingual project, which will be made in Hindi and Tamil. The makers are sure that her star power will help reach a pan-India audience. The producers have already signed a contract with her.

Ranaut is currently working on ‘Mental Hai Kya?’ and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s ‘Panga’, after which, she will start work on the Jayalalithaa biopic

Another notable aspect of the project is that whenever Hindi artistes have done South movies, they have always shared screen space with a top star from the region. But, in this case, Ranaut will be leading from the front as the movie revolves around her character’s journey. Reportedly, many other accomplished actresses like Vidya Balan and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan were also being considered for the role. However, the producers decided to sign Ranaut and she also immediately agreed to be a part of the film as she has closely followed the life of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.

