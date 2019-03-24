‘Kesari’ crosses Rs 50 crore mark at the box office

Akshay Kumar is one of the actors in Bollywood whose box office record has been very good in the past few years.

His choice of films has helped the audience connect even more than they already were with his films. This year, the actor had one of the prominent releases – ‘Kesari’. Also starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, the film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

The film released on Holi on Thursday last week which has proved beneficial for its box office collection. On its first day of release, ‘Kesari’ made a collection of Rs 21 crore approximately. On Friday, this Akki-Pari starrer collected Rs 17 crores. Well, even on Saturday, the collection was quite good for the film. The Day 3 collection of ‘Kesari’ is Rs 18.75 crore. This makes the total collection of Rs 56.75 crore approx.

Well, looks like Akshay Kumar will be delivering another super hit and ‘Kesari’ might soon cross Rs 100 crore collection at the box office.

Kumar also has another film releasing this year – ‘Houseful 4’. With this film, he will be returning to comedy after a long gap. ‘Houseful 4’ also stars Riteish Deshmukh with the addition of Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hedge.

The film hits the screen on October 26, 2019.

