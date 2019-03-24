Uday Chopra clarifies suicidal Tweet, says he’s doing okay

Actor Uday Chopra has assured his fans that he is alright after he got them worried by sharing seeming depressive and suicidal Tweets.

He took to Twitter to thank his fans for their concern and blames the confusion on his “dark humour”.

“Seems like I Tweeted something recently that got a few of you worried. I am totally fine; it’s just my dark humour that sometimes gets misunderstood. Thanks for all your concern though,” he wrote in a Tweet shared on Sunday. He had earlier shared and later deleted two tweets in which he talked about not being okay and about ‘suicide’.

“For a few hours I deactivated my Twitter account. It felt as close to death as I could get. Was phenomenal! I think this is a good option to suicide. I might be doing it permanently soon,” he wrote in his first Tweet. “Confession: I’m not okay. I am trying but so far I’m failing,” he wrote in another Tweet. It appears his fans took his ‘suicide’ comment seriously. In reality, he was talking about leaving social media for good.

“Is Uday Chopra alright,” asked a fan on Twitter. “#UdayChopra hope u r well,” wrote another.

Last seen in ‘Dhoom 3’ along with Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, Uday has mostly been in news for his tweets for the past few years. He gives snarky replies to trolls and holds quirky conversations with his fans.

Last year, he had Tweeted that he wants India to legalise marijuana.

“I feel India should legalise marijuana. Firstly, it’s part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalised and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits,” he wrote in his tweet. Uday, who is the son of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, said he does not smoke marijuana himself but finds legalising it a “wise move”. “And no I do not use it. I just really think it is a wise move, given our history with the plant,” he added.

Published in Daily Times, March 24rd 2019.