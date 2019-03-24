‘Raazi’ and ‘Padmaavat’ score big at Filmfare Awards 2019

The prestigious Filmfare Awards were held on Saturday. The event was held at Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’ was the big winner with five trophies, including Best Film. ‘Raazi’ starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role and was about an Indian spy. Alia Bhatt also won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for the film.

'Raazi' also won in the directing, playback singing and lyrics categories. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' was a close second with four awards. The film's release and even production were affected by numerous controversies

It was still a critical and commercial success. It also won Ranveer Singh an award for playing the role of Sultan Alauddin Khalji.

