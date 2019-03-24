Two killed, three injured in explosion at Karachi CNG station

Two people were killed and three others injured on Sunday after an explosion at a CNG station near North Karachi’s Powerhouse Chowrangi. According to police, the station manager was among those killed while the owner and another manager were injured in the blast. The injured were shifted to the Burns Ward of Jinnah Hospital, police added. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and has sought a report from Commissioner Karachi. “When was the last time the station was inspected? Was the compressor at the CNG station expired or new?” Shah’s spokesperson asked, adding that the chief minister has ordered that the best medical facility be provided to the injured.

Published in Daily Times, March 24th 2019.