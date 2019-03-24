Joe Jonas got us a fridge as a wedding gift: Priyanka Chopra

Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra recently spilled the beans on her much talked about wedding during ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen.

The host asked her about her wedding dress and Nick Jonas’s reaction upon seeing it.

“Who cried most during the vow exchanges?” asked Andy Cohen and Priyanka Chopra blushed furiously as she said, “Nick, I mean he really did.”

But that was not the only time the American singing sensation turned on the waterworks as PeeCee later revealed that the couple had shed tears when they had first seen each other in their respective wedding attire.

And it seems like Chopra’s wedding was every bit the grand and glamorous affair we thought it was as the actor confessed that not only did they exceed their budget, but the lovebirds and their loved ones stayed up late post every wedding event.

“We had a month and a half to prepare, so we had a budget but we went over it,” Chopra said.

‘The Sky is Pink’ actor also divulged details about the expensive wedding gifts she got on the occasion. When asked by Cohen, “Who got you a better gift, Joe or Kevin?” The star said, “Well, the good thing is that Kevin got us hundreds of bottles of wine and Joe got us an amazing fridge which looks like a car to put it all in.”

