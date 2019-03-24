Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s debut film to premiere in Texas

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s directorial debut ‘The Last Colour’, starring Neena Gupta, has been selected as the opening night film at the Indie Meme Film Festival 2019 in Austin, Texas.

Vikas Khanna on Saturday Tweeted, “We are super excited to announce that our movie ‘The Last Colour’ has been officially selected as the ‘Opening Night Film’ at Austin’s Indie Meme Film Festival, Austin. We’re coming on April 26 to splash colours.”

The festival will begin on April 14 and continue from April 26-28.

According to the official page of the festival, its mission is to promote socially relevant independent cinema from South Asia, in an effort to influence social and cultural awareness and consciousness, and encourage and facilitate dialogue.

The festival will begin on April 14 and continue from April 26-28. According to the official page of the festival, its mission is to promote socially relevant independent cinema from South Asia, in an effort to influence social and cultural awareness and consciousness, and encourage and facilitate dialogue

Indie Meme engages, educates, entertains and brings together different communities to promote cross-cultural understanding and build a globally conscious community.

‘The Last Colour’ is based on his bestselling book by the same name.

It is the story of Chhoti – a nine-year-old flower seller and tightrope walker who befriends Noor, a 70-year-old widow living a life of complete abstinence.

Chhoti promises to bring a ray of hope in the life of Noor. The film also stars transgender activist Rudrani Chettri.

The film has been shot by Subhranshu Das, and produced by Bindu Khanna, Poonam Kaul and Jitendra Mishra under the banner of House of Omkar.

Published in Daily Times, March 24th 2019.