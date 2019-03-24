Deepika’s comments on my Instagram pictures make me thirsty: Ranveer Singh

In a new video clip shared online, actor Ranveer Singh was asked to reveal the ‘thirstiest’ social media comment he had read about himself. He said that the comments left on his Instagram pictures by his wife and actress Deepika Padukone make him ‘thirsty.’ He mentioned that there are anonymous handles on Twitter that Tweet ‘dirty things’ to him. “It’s mildly embarrassing but also mildly flattering. I don’t know what to make of them,” he said. He then talked about his wife. “Sometimes I put pictures on Instagram and my wife makes some thirsty comments and I read it and I get thirsty. It’s a viciously sexy cycle,” he said. He also talked about his day-to-day routine and a bad habit in particular– of not eating food mindfully. He said Deepika Padukone is encouraging him to change that. He said, “An unhealthy habit I would like to change is that I don’t eat very mindfully.”

Published in Daily Times, March 24th 2019.