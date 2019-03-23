‘Important leads’ found in Mufti Usmani attack case: Sindh IGP

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Kaleem Imam Saturday said ‘important leads’ have been found in Mufti Taqi Usmani attack case.

Speaking to media after visiting the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum on Pakistan Day, Imam said the Sindh Police is on high alert. “Until now, 500 attempts of attacks have been foiled,” he said. Condemning the attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani, the IGP said he is pleased that the assassination attempt failed and the religious scholar remained unhurt. “We know who is involved in the attack. The culprits will be arrested soon,” he said. According to the IGP, Safe City Project will be launched soon in Karachi which will help the process of investigation. A case has been registered against unidentified suspects over assassination attempt on Mufti Taqi Usmani. An FIR involving clauses of murder attempt, murder and terrorism have been included.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced treatment for visually impaired children of the policeman who lost his life during the assassination attempt on Mufti Taqi Usmani.

Paying tribute to the martyred policeman who lost his life while protecting the religious scholar, the chief minister said, “We will not leave the family of the martyred policeman alone. We will take care of the medical and education expenses of the children.”

