Maryam visits jailed father at Kot Lakhpat

A large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers thronged Kot Lakhpat jail on the occasion of Pakistan Day on Saturday besides Maryam Nawaz who also visited the prison to see her father Nawaz Sharif, a private TV channel reported. The police failed to control the PML-N workers at the gate of the Kot Lakhpat jail, who marched towards the building while breaking all the barriers. The jail officials stopped Maryam Nawaz from entering the prison along with party workers and warned her that she will not be allowed entry into the premises until she makes party workers stay outside. On Maryam’s request, the workers went out and she was later allowed to see her father. The PML-N workers who had gathered in a large number outside the jail stopped the Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam train. Police failed to remove the unruly party workers who later gathered in front of the engine of the train. One of the workers embarked on the engine and hoisted party flag on it.

Published in Daily Times, March 24th 2019.