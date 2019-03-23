Rally in Quetta expresses solidarity with Pakistan

The Pakistani Baloch Unity (PBU) organised a rally on the occasion of Pakistan Day on Saturday to express solidarity with the motherland, show Baloch-Pashtoon unity with Pakistan Army and expose anti-Pakistan activities of hostile agencies, particularly India’s RAW.

Hundreds of people riding motorcycles and jeeps holding placards and banners inscribed with national as well as pro-army slogans participated in the rally, led by PBU chief Mir Khuda Baksh Marri. The participants also held Pakistan’s national flags and banners highlighting contribution of Pakistan Army in establishment of peace and development of Balochistan.

Addressing the rally from Moscow, Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity (OPBU) founder Dr Jumma Khan Marri focused on the notorious designs of the hostile intelligence agencies aimed at weakening Pakistan by misleading the Baloch community. He requested all the Baloch people who are being exploited by the enemies of Pakistan to come back and join the national mainstream and play their role in strengthening the country.

Marri announced complete support of his tribe for Pakistan and promised to fight till last drop of blood in case of any aggression or misadventure by India. “Whole youth of Marri tribe is ready to defend our sacred motherland against India,” he declared. He said that the projects like Gwadar port and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will change the fate of Balochistan province. “All those who are opposing these projects are not only enemies of Pakistan but are also enemies of the people of Balochistan,” he said, and requested all to contribute towards these ongoing projects for development of Pakistan as well as Balochistan. He also explained how his organisation was countering the anti-Pakistan elements and pledged confront and expose evil designs of disgruntled Baloch leaders such as Brahamdagh Bugti, Hyrbiyar Marri and Mehran Marri who, according to him, are on the Indian payroll.

