Policeman suspended after video of him snatching a free burger from vendor goes viral

PESHAWAR: A police official was suspended after a video of him extorting and arguing with a citizen went viral on Saturday.

Station Police Officer (SPO) Haroon Shah of Gulberg Police Station appeared in a viral video where after taking a free burger, he could be seen arguing with a citizen.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jameelur Rahman took notice of the video and issued immediate suspension orders for the officer in question.

Orders for putting SPO Haroon Shah in the quarter guard and closing the police lines have also been issued.

The CCPO stressed that policemen should consider themselves servants of the masses and should ensure safety of the lives and property of the public.

He further stated that the police have adopted zero tolerance against bribery and no rebate will be shown against corrupt elements in the police department.

“There is no space for black sheep in the police department,” he added.

Assistant Superintendent Cantonment Haider Ali has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe the matter. He has been directed to submit a report after completing the inquiry within seven days. agencies