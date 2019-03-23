Money laundering case: court summons Zardari, Talpur on April 8

An accountability court Friday summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supremo Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused for hearing of the money laundering case on April 08.

After transfer of the case from Karachi to Islamabad, it will be the first hearing. Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik will hear the case. It is worth mentioning here that the same court had earlier heard Al-Aziziya and Flagship references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

PPP’s top leadership, Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, Pakistan Stock Exchange former chairperson Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza are among those being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau separately. The matter is also being heard by the Supreme Court. The development comes after a Karachi banking court accepted the NAB request to transfer the fake accounts case to Islamabad.

Published in Daily Times, March 23rd 2019.