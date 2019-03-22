Sajid, Saim set pace in 19th Sindh Amateur Golf Championship

The 19th Sindh Amateur Golf Championship commenced at the Karachi Golf Club Golf Course here on Friday. At the end of the first round in this three rounds 54 holes event, Sajid Khan of Pakistan Navy and Saim Shazli of Karachi Golf Club turned out to be the pace setters with similar first round scores of gross 73 and shared the top position on the leader board. These two national level golfers, who enjoy a standing as players of merit during the course of the first round certainly impressed the ardent golf lovers of Karachi with their accurate shot making, crisp hitting from the fairways and remarkable putting on the greens. These two contenders may be feeling contented with their first days effort, but from the competitive angle their nearest adversaries are not too far away and determined to edge past the leaders as the competition progresses. Zubair Ahmed (WWG) was one and then there were three others, Syed Raza Ali (MNG), Lt Cmdr Shahzad Anjum Noor (KGC) and Owais Intesar (DHA). In the first round, Zubair Ahmad had a score of gross 74 and Syed Raza Ali, Shahzad Anjum and Mohammad Owais were bracketed at a score of gross 75. This makes it evident that the second round promises to be a fierce one as all these combatants hope to outwit each other through zealous and spirited effort.

Interestingly, a few talent loaded aspirants were bunched together at a score of gross 76. They were five in number and included Zubair Hussain (PAF), Hamza Shikoh (KGC), Mohammad Adnan (WWG), Zohaib Asif (DHA) and M Sharif (WWG). In the race for honours in the seniors category, the performance of Azhar Iqbal was brilliant. With a score of gross 75, he wa one shot ahead of Lt Col Zahid Iqbal and in third place was Sohail Kareem Rana at a score of gross 77. Syed Navid Ali was at gross 78.

Published in Daily Times, March 23rd 2019.