The world seems to be on a roller coaster; changing its dimensions abruptly. If history is any guide, states conquered vast swathes of territories to maintain their upper hand in the comity of nations. However, this trend was transformed into establishing large standing armies and strengthening military warfare to increase national power. This contour for maintaining supremacy over international affairs also short-lived and ideological warfare started holding the vanguard position. The emergence of communism and liberal democracy in the late 1940s is the clear manifestation that defensive strategies were given ideological colour. Notwithstanding, in the ongoing globalised era, effective diplomacy and efficacious foreign policy channels are ruling the roast to bring power and prestige to the country.

Since the emergence of Pakistan on the face of the earth, it severely lacked a mature and circumstantial foreign policy due to which it lost its desired and deserved international standing and stature. The diplomatic corridors of Pakistan remained failed to take a clear and practical stance on various issues involving Pakistan’s interests and survival. The setback in the diplomatic field where Pakistan could not manage to achieve its national interests is primarily due to inept decision makers and visionless political elite.Pakistan’s foreign policy wandered aimlessly without a captain in the deep ocean and changed its course with the moving storms.

On a positive note, under the incumbent government, the foreign policy of Pakistan took turn for the better and improved manifolds. Under the current government, directing clear foreign policy remains the principal objective which was achieved to a great extent.

On the eastern front, Pakistan was facing severe jolt and warmongering techniques by an extremist leadership in India. The Indians adopted harsh rhetoric against Pakistan just to gain political motives. This militant drive spearheaded by the Modi administration brought the two regional and nuclear powers on the verge of catastrophe. However, this all-out war plans were averted by Pakistan’s diplomatic and PR efforts. Prime Minister Imran Khan was extremely vocal about peace and cooperation between the two inseparable neighbours. He invited India again and again to exterminate the ancient rivalry and start working on regional prosperity and human development through cooperation and trade linkages. He proved his stance by extending an olive branch by releasing the captured Indian pilot.

Pakistan’s access to the energy rich markets of Central Asian Republics (CARs) would be duly made possible once the Afghan peace process succeeds

This mature handling is a reflection of streamlined foreign policy objectives based on peaceful co-existence. Not only this, Pakistan also approached international organisations to avert the crisis. These efforts were praised worldwide and projected the image of Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state.

Moreover, Pakistan has further flexed its muscles by increasing its interest-based relations with an emerging power like China. China is keen to build CPEC on a priority basis and Pakistan is reaping its fruit by using the forum of Beijing to streamline its worsening relations with India. Pakistan is using China as a strategic card to balance the power structure as the US is aligning its interests towards India. This policy, based on counterbalancing approach, has sponsored Pakistan’s security and development structure to operate in a desired manner.

In the same manner, Mahathir Bin Mohamad, the Prime Minister of Malaysia is visiting Pakistan which is the success of the rightly guided foreign policy of Pakistan under Prime Minister Imran Khan.Frequent visits by international leaders are strengthening Pakistan’s credibility of being a stable and peaceful country. Hence, all such expeditions are made due to strong and timely foreign policy of this government.

Moreover, Pakistan is playing its effectual and consequential role in the Afghan peace process which would surely streamline its interests with its neighbour and to a greater extent serve its interests in the US political corridors. Not only this, effective foreign policy of Pakistan will also prevent terrorists from establishing their foothold on Afghan soil. This would in-turn save Pakistan from the vicious evils of extremism. Furthermore, Pakistan’s access to the energy rich markets of Central Asian Republics (CARs) would be duly made possible once the Afghan peace process succeeds.

Pakistan is also increasing its clout in the international arena. Pakistan is the member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and remained a non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) twice previously. Under the current drive, Pakistan is pursuing its primary and secondary national interests in a clear manner through diplomatic means.

The writer is a Quetta-based columnist and independent researcher

Published in Daily Times, March 23rd 2019.