12-year old boy faints after beaten by seminary teacher



BAHAWALNAGAR: A 12-year-old boy fainted after being allegedly lashed with an iron rod by his seminary teacher in Fort Abbas on Thursday.

The boy has injury marks over his body, including face. Fort Abbas police have sent the boy to THQ Hospital for medical examination.

Family of the victim, Zeeshan Haidar, approached police and demanded immediate action against Qari Muhammad Nafees. However, the suspect escaped before police could arrest him.

His family complained that Zeeshan had allegedly been beaten by his seminary teacher before too. An FIR has been fired against the seminary teacher. SHO Hamid Shah has ensured that a first information report would be registered after medical examination.