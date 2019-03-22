Saboor Ali reveals about her character in her latest project, Gul-o-Gulzar

Saboor Ali reveals about her leading character in her latest project “Gul-o-gulzar”, a Six Sigma Production.

She says that she is playing the lead. a rebellious and narcissist girl who is infatuated with glamour. Talking about the project, Saboor shared: “This drama is a story of two friends played by Kinza Hashmi and me. I am playing a girl who is a narcissist and loves herself more than anything in the world, she has aims and goals and she is ready to go to any extent to achieve them.”

Saboor Ali will be starring alongside Omer Shahzad and Kinza Hashmi

. This play is written by Shakeel Chohan and directed by Saqib Khan and will be soon on air.