Senate Chairman Sanjrani vows to promote football in Pakistan

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has stressed that ‘promotion of football will be encouraged at national level’. Chairing a meeting of the committee established for the promotion and development of football, Sanjrani said Pakistan has immense untapped potential for the game. According to a press release, Sanjrani has always taken a keen interest in sports and is conscious of the issues being faced in developing football. The Chairman Senate has approached 50 CEOs of country’s leading private sector companies to play their role and join hands in the efforts for the promotion of football in the country. He is disappointed that not a single international standard football ground exists in the country and efforts should be made with support of the private sector to build such facilities for the promotion of football. Sanjrani said that the committee would make efforts to put in solid recommendations for the development of infrastructure, explore talent and provide better opportunities for training to promote the sport. “Football is a very popular game, however, the players need encouragement and patronage,” Sanjrani said in a statement. He also revealed that two football stadiums of international standard will be constructed in Quetta and Gwadar cities of Balochistan with the assistance of the Chinese government. The committee will take all the stakeholders on board and has decided to chalk out a viable plan to bring some positive change in the existing structure. The committee meeting was attended by Senators Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in Senate, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Dr Asad Ashraf, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Ahmad Khan and President Pakistan Football Federation Ashfaq Hussain Shah.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.