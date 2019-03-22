Disabled Pentangular Cup Cricket Tournament begins on Monday

Punjab will take on defending champions Federal Areas in the opening fixture of the 8th NBP Disabled T20 Pentangular Cup, while Sindh meet Balochistan in the other match of the opening day on Monday in the tournament organised by the Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA). Punjab will take on defending champions Federal Areas in the opening fixture of the 8th NBP Disabled T20 Pentangular Cup, while Sindh meet Balochistan in the other match of the opening day on Monday in the tournament organised by the Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA).

Former Pakistan spinner Iqbal Qasim, who is also head of sports at NBP, lauded the PDCA for their sustained efforts in promoting cricket for people with disability on a broad scale during the media briefing held at the NBP Sports Complex here on Thursday. “NBP and PDCA have worked in tandem from the very first day in developing the game for the cricketers who are handicapped by physical disabilities,” Iqbal said. “The Pakistan Cricket Board recognises the PDCA for their promotion of cricket. This year a World Cup for them is being planned in England and the PDCA deserves a lot of credit for this tremendous achievement.” The tournament, which carries a winners’ purse of Rs150,000, will be played on league basis with the top two teams to qualify for the final.

PDCA honorary secretary Amiruddin Ansari, while thanking the NBP and co-sponsor ICRC for their support, said the main purpose of holding the tournament this time was to prepare a strong pool of players for selection of Pakistan squad for the World Cup for physically handicapped in August. He added that a four-member selection comprising of Iqbal Imam, Sabih Azhar, Mohammad Javed and Javed Ashraf would pick 30 players for a training camp which would be organised for the World Cup, before adding that all matches of the upcoming competition will be broadcast live on the PDCA Facebook page. Ex-Pakistan and PDCA president Rashid Latif, in a message from Islamabad, lauded the generous contribution and support of the PCB, NBP and ICRC for the promotion of disabled cricket. Iqbal Wahid, head of NBP`s CSR division, Asif Ahmed Khan, manager CSR, event manager Anwar Faroogi, ex-Pakistan ODI player Saeed Azad, Azmatullah, Syed Rahat Ali Shah, Mohammad Sadiq Khatri and PDCA media manager Mohammad Nizam were also present on the occasion.