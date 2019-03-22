Pakistan athletes sparkle at Special Olympics in UAE

Pakistan athletes have bagged 18 gold, 28 silver and 15 bronze medals at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games, which concluded on Friday. The 92-member strong national contingent participated in 10 sports at the week-long Special Games being held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Hur Mushtaq, 26, was among the most successful Pakistan athletes, bagging gold each in 1500m run and 4X100m relay, in addition to securing bronze medal in the 400m run. In bocce, Hina Arif and Nimra Tariq clinched gold, silver and bronze medal each across a variety of competitions. In cycling, 23-year-old Special Omypian Muhammad Imran Ghaffar was the most decorated of Pakistan representatives. He took home gold medal each in Fin 2K time trial and Fin 5K road race events. In weightlifting, 21-year-old Imran Arif clinched gold, two silver and one bronze medal. In tennis, Syeda Eraj Batool Zaidi and Sajida Bibi clinched the top prize in Unified Sports Doubles — Level 4 event.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.