CJP takes suo motu notice of Asad Munir’s letter before ‘suicide’

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has taken suo motu notice of the letter written by Brigadier (r) Asad Munir before his alleged suicide.

The suo motu was taken after the apex court received the letter which was addressed to the CJP. The top judge has summoned the references against Munir from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

Munir, a former member of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and former intelligence operative, allegedly committed suicide last Friday.

He was reportedly upset over media reports that that the NAB during its executive board meeting had granted approval for the filing of a reference against him, family sources said. NAB had accused Munir of misusing his authority and restoring a plot in F-11 area of the federal capital.

In the alleged suicide note addressed to the CJP, Munir gave details of the allegations levelled against him and the way he was treated by “incompetent NAB officers”.

He wrote that he was committing suicide to avoid humiliation and requested that the CJP take notice of the conduct of NAB officials.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday visited the residence of late Brigadier Asad Munir to offer his condolence to the bereaved family.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present on the occasion.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.