NESPAK wins bid to consult on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

NESPAK has won an assignment related to the evaluation of bids/proposals for five million houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, it was stated by Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK in a press communiqué here on Thursday. As per details, the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) under the patronage of Ministry of Housing & Works, Government of Pakistan has engaged NESPAK as Engineering Consultant after a competitive bidding process in order to carry out the “Evaluation of Bids/Proposals submitted by the Bidders/Joint Venture Partners for Five Million Affordable/Low Cost Housing Project”. In this regard, an agreement has been signed between NESPAK and FGEHF.

The Ministry of Housing through FGEHF has been mandated for planning & Construction of 2 Million houses under the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan for “Construction of 05 Million Affordable / Low Cost Housing”, decreed by the Federal Cabinet’s “JV Policy for Land Banking in collaboration with Private Sector”, in Islamabad, all provincial capitals and major metropolitan centers all across Pakistan.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.