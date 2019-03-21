Hareem to represent Pakistan in Paris alongside top international hairdressers

One of the world’s leading beauty companies, L’Oreal is celebrating its 110 years of association with top hairdressers from all over the world, in the global capital of fashion and lifestyle, Paris from March 22-27, 2019.

This year, L’Oreal Professionnel Spokesperson Hareem Farooq is set to attend the brand’s 110th anniversary on Sunday in Paris.

L’Oreal Professionnel hosted an intimate meet and greet at the L’Oreal Professionnel Academy in Karachi where Hareem Farooq educated the attendees on her upcoming journey to Paris along with the importance it holds in representing Pakistan on an international platform. Also in attendance were representatives from leading fashion and lifestyle magazines and publications. L’Oreal Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Muharaf Hai was also present along with the top tier management of L’Oreal Professionnel as they wished Farooq the best for her upcoming journey.

“L’Oreal Professionnel is always committed to set beauty standards ahead of the curve which it has now completed over a century doing so. This year we are very proud to announce that our very own spokesperson Farooq will be representing our country in Paris while celebrating L’Oreal’s 110th anniversary,” L’Oreal Professionnel Product Division General Manager Salman Amjad said, while officially announcing this milestone.

To officially announce this historic moment at the meet and greet, Farooq said, “It is an incredible honour for me to be representing Pakistan at L’Oreal’s 110th anniversary as L’Oreal Professionnel celebrates 110 years in Paris this March. Looking forward to a celebratory three days!”

Farooq’s excursion will be a three-day affair, during which she will meet L’Oreal Professionnel Products Division President Nathalie Roos. She will also attend the Défilé La French event with a unique hair fashion show featuring international hair stylists and live musical performances, besides her engagements with noteworthy L’Oreal representatives, stylists and influencers.

