Jami in legal trouble

An anonymous letter by a 19-year-old actress, has led to two famous directors to stand against each other, even though the details provided in the letter are yet, unclear.

Lahooti Melo Co-Organiser Saif Samejo received an anonymous letter from an actress. She wrote saying that in 2016, she had become a victim of a director. Saif Samejo immediately resigned from his position, only confiding in Jamshed Jami, after he forced him to give his reason. Jami read the letter out in public and in the aftermath, found Sohail Javed taking him to court for doing so. What is the reason remains unclear, since the victim never stated any name.

Her letter simply states, “There are other young girls too and they feel as helpless and hopeless as I did when I went through this abuse. And he has not stopped. He continues. Many others like him feel more powerful because survivors like me are quiet. I could not stay quiet anymore. The people whom this concerns, by now, must have figured his name out by the details I have provided above. It is upon them to show their integrity, exclude sexual predators like him from their social circles and discourage this behaviour by not subscribing to their art again.”

The reason why Sohail Javed took this immediate action still remains the missing piece in the puzzle, since Jami hadn’t taken any names when reading the letter out. What made Javed think it was addressed to him? Or was there any other reason for this action?

Jami, while talking to media said that he believed, “truth shall prevail”.

