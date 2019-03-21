Sanam Jung makes her comeback to dramas after four years

Actress and ‘Jago Pakistan Jago’ host Sanam Jung is all set to return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years.

The show, whose title has not been disclosed as yet, has been co-produced by MD Productions and Adnan Siddiqui.

It will also star Zahid Ahmed.

The actress dropped the first look of the new show on Saturday. Zahid Ahmed will essay the role of a former air force pilot who turns blind.

The serial has been written by Noora Makhdoom. Its release date has yet to be announced.

In December 2018, Sanam Jung decided to take a break from morning shows and spend time with her family. Jung’s morning show ‘Jago Pakistan Jago’ first aired in 2015.

She last graced our television screens with drama serial ‘Alvida’ opposite Imran Abbas and Ahmed in 2015. She has won the hearts of many people with her exceptional acting skills in drama serials such as ‘Dil-e-Muztar’ and ‘Muhabbat Subh Ka Sitara’.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.