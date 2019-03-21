Avril dons black abaya on recent trip to UAE, says she’s ‘moved by its grace’

Singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne’s photographs clad in a black abaya on her recent visit to Abu Dhabi are going viral.

She was invited to perform at the Special Olympics World Games 2019.

She and her team were invited to perform at the Special Olympics World Games which took place in Abu Dhabi and lasted until Thursday.

After her performance, Avril Lavigne spent her time exploring the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She even took a camel walk along a private Abu Dhabi beach.

She was photographed in Abu Dhabi wearing a black abaya with a headscarf.

She mentioned on her social media post that she was “thankful to the UAE for having her and was moved by the beauty and grace of their culture”.

The singer also expressed how her time in Abu Dhabi had been both “magical” and “epic.” The singer recently released her comeback studio album ‘Head above Water’.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.