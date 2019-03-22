UN and OIC urged to curb Islamophobia

A moot held on Thursday by a non-government organisation, demanded the international community and the UN to unequivocally condemn the rise in Islamophobia.

The round-table discussion titled, “Islamophobia: prevailing trends and measures” highlighted prevailing trends of Islamophobia and aimed to suggest possible remedial measures. Islamophobia was defined as an increasing prejudice against Islam and Muslims.

Distinguished speakers present on the occasion included Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq, renowned expert on international laws, Ahmer Bilal Soofi, former law minister, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Muslim Institute Chairman, Sahibzada Ameer Sultan, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Prof Dr Tughral Yamin, Dr Sarwat Rauf from National University of Modern Languages (NUML), former ambassador, Amir Anwar Shadani, South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASI) Director General, Dr Maria Sultan, Dr Bakare Najimdeen and Prof Dr Muhammad Khan from International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

Islamophobia can be categorized into two broad categories: private and structural. While private Islamophobia relates to prejudice manifested against individual Muslims, which was inspired by right-wing ideologies, structural Islamophobia represents the fear of Muslims exhibited by foreign governments. Such fears are manifested through the enactment of laws as well as strict actions against Islam. Governments facilitate actions through state-sponsored policies or at least under government directives. Hence, hampering the process of peace across the globe.

Islamophobia has emerged as one of the most unfortunate realities of the 21st century. Muslims across the world have been subject to worst forms of discrimination and terrorism because of their religion. The menace of Islamophobia is widening the gap between the Muslim communities and the West. This grave issue cannot be merely addressed by condemnation, but additionally requires a thorough analysis to helps chalk out remedial measures.

While Islamophobia has unfortunately existed since long, the post-9/11 misinformation campaign played a significant role in the exacerbation of prejudice against Muslims.

Websites, activists, media, publishing industry and politicians have all cast Islam as a diabolical threat.

The University of Huddersfield, UK’s Dr Leonie Jackson wrote in her 2017 book, ‘Islamophobia in Britain: The Making of a Muslim Enemy’,

“Since 2001, Muslims in Britain have been constructed as the nation’s significant’other’ – an internal and external enemy that threatened both social cohesion and national security.” Spreading of Islamophobic content by media and publishing industry is adding fuel to the fire due to constant exposure of non-Muslims to years of news coverage, TV shows, movies as well as books and journal articles filled with political rhetoric and misrepresentation of Muslims and Islam as “bad” and “evil.”

Another reason behind the increased hostility was the language used by political leaders against Muslims. Following the end of the discussion, speakers highlighted remedial measures.

Speakers emphasised that digital and social media, as well as the publishing industry, should be held accountable for the dissemination of non-factual and discriminatory content and information. The true image of Islam should be brought forward, which remained the values of peace, tolerance and harmony as advocated by Sufis for centuries. Civil groups should also play an active role in spreading this true image of Islam.

The international legal framework should be introduced in this regard to address not just Islamophobia but all types of religious discrimination. Muslim leadership needs to be galvanized in countering Islamophobia via political and diplomatic channels. Scholars and academia should make a conscious effort to tackle and counter the right-wing ideologies, including the notorious Clash of Civilizations.

Academic and research studies should also be presented to international organizations like the OIC and UN for further consideration and action.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.