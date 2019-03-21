Bollywood celebrities turn heads at Zee Cine Awards’ red carpet

Deepika Padukone opted for a red structured gown by Gaurav Gupta and had pulled her hair back neatly. The actress has often been seen wearing red following her magical wedding.

Hema Malini attended the Zee Cine Awards wearing a light pink sari with matching puff sleeves blouse by Kalki Fashion. Diamond jewellery from Archana Parasrampuria Jewellery & Gehna and a white clutch completed her look! We admire the actress for always looking so graceful at red carpets.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for an all-red look and wore a voluminous red dress by Atelier Zuhra. The strapless gown featured mirror work detailing and the actress rounded out her look with hair pulled back in a neat bun and a no-accessories look. She truly looked like the belle of the ball.

Ranbir Kapoor’s suit and tie were from Tom Ford, his shirt and pocket square were by Eton Shirts and his shoes were from Tods. The perfectly fitted suit made the handsome star appear more dapper than usual.

Sophie Chaudhary wore a beautiful green gown by Nikhita Tandon. Her jewellery was by Farah Khan and her styling was done by Tanima Khosla. The multi-talented star always steals the limelight.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.