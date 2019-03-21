‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Sanju’ win big at Zee Cine Awards ’19

Indian cinema stars came out on Tuesday as the 2019 Zee Cine Awards took place. Hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal, the award show saw Bollywood’s biggest stars attend.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan were some of the famous faces spotted on the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone chose a scarlet red dress, while Ali Bhatt wore an embellished Celia Kritharioti gown on the night:

As far as the awards went, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’ were the big winners of the night. ‘Padmaavat’ tells the story of a fictional 14th-Century queen named Padmavati but did stir controversy in India for its historical take, while ‘Sanju’ is a biographical film based on the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali won Best Director, Padukone took home Best Actress for her lead role in ‘Padmaavat’ and her husband Ranveer Singh bagged the fan voted Best Actor award for his role in the same film.

‘Sanju’ also had a big night as Ranbir Kapoor took home the Best Actor for his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt while Vicky Kaushal also took home Best Supporting Actor.

Other highlights from the evening included Ranbir Kapoor and Bhatt’s romantic dance performance to “Ishq wala love”.

There was also a tribute to Bollywood legend Sridevi who passed away on February 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.