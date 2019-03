Sindh High Court, on Thursday, approved the extension in the interim bail of former Sindh chief minister, Qaim Ali Shah, till May 3 in a case of illegal land allotment case. As the hearing went underway, Shah appealed to the court that he did not have any connection to land allotment. The NAB Prosecutor argued that as many as 94 acres had been illegally adjusted in Malir. The court also summoned a progress report from the investigation officer.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.