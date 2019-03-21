A bit of hard work goes a long way according to new book

Living Globalised, written by Jeffrey Eker and Sarang Sheikh, is a tale of two young professionals, who meet each other volunteering for their respective countries at a professional organisation called IEEE. The book starts from an elevator scene, continuing to narrate how both of them individually grew on a personal and professional level before meeting in that elevator. The second half of the book pivots to “after the elevator”, describing the amazing opportunities both have received and lessons they have learnt from global work, travels and volunteerism. The point? We live in a globalised economy and for the first time have digital tools to connect with anyone around the globe at any time. The book focuses on the fact that with a little hard work, anyone can leverage the opportunities made possible by our modern tools to actually travel, gain perspective and make an impact at the global level.

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.