Corporate philanthropy increases to Rs 10 billion per year

The philanthropic contributions by the corporate sector have increased to over 10 billion per annum, said Shazia Maqsood Amjad, Executive Director Pakistan Center of Philanthropy.

Addressing the audience at Pakistan Philanthropy Forum 2019 held in IBA Karachi, under the theme of ‘Unlocking Philanthropy’s Potential: The Power of Partnerships’, she said corporate philanthropy has been on the rise since 2000 since the organization started documenting it.

The forum convened donors, social investors, social and tech entrepreneurs, multilateral agencies, policymakers, government and business leaders, and visionaries from across the world to offer pragmatic insight and constructive responses to pressing global challenges.

In his welcome address, Zaffar A. Khan, Chairman, PCP Board of Directors said, that Pakistan is a giving country even though we rate poorly as tax payers. This sentiment to give to the needy is a national strength that needs to be further encouraged and to the extent possible channelized to build credible institutions that can then leverage the giving by creating high end social impact. He mentioned that civil society has stepped forward and has been using philanthropy to build some outstanding NGOs. Such CSOs are to be lauded and encouraged. PCP supports the rules and regulations that bring good governance but would also like to say that rules and regulations designed to thwart the bad actors should not at the same time damage or restrict the good ones.

Michael Mapstone, Director of International, Charities Aid Foundation, UK, opined that governments shall ensure that civil society organizations are regulated in a fair, consistent and open way. On the other side organizations shall ensure good governance and be honest about impact to win build public trust. He was of the view that traditional forms of giving shall be recognized and further built upon.

Comparing regulation globally is challenging as local context differs from country to country said Tim Hopkins of Charities Commission, UK. He was speaking at Pakistan Philanthropy Forum which held today at IBA Karachi. He further said that virtually all countries have various forms of regulation of CSOs. There is no right answer as to what works best, its all dependant on the risks for each jurisdiction. He said that we are seeing more of an appetite for ‘self-regulatory’ bodies where conduct and behavioural standards are set and accredited.

Mr Syed Babar Ali, Chief Guest, hailed the contributions of the corporate sector in the development of the country. He was speaking asa chief guest at the corporate philanthropy awards ceremony. He mentioned philanthropic contributions towards provision of education and health services to the poor in the country. He was of the view that it is the duty of the business community to give back to the society in whatever way possible. He urged the corporate sector to come forward and help bring improvements in the lives of the marginalised sections of the society.