Manisha Koirala to stick to book writing post debut novel’s success

After writing about her battle against cancer in Healed – How Cancer Gave Me a New Life, actress Manisha Koirala says she wants to write more books and has a “couple of ideas” in her mind.

“I do have a couple of stories in my head. But when I get down doing it then only I will be able to share it,” Manisha Koirala told IANS.

Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She gave words to her journey of coming out as a survivor with Healed – How Cancer Gave Me a New Life.

After fighting cancer, she is now working on diverse projects, writing about her battle against cancer and inspiring people with her motivational talks.