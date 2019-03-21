Hareem Farooq all set to represent Pakistan for L’Oreal’s 110th anniversary in Paris

L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty company, is celebrating its 110 Years of association with top hairdressers from all over the world, in the global capital of fashion and lifestyle, Paris from 22nd March to 27th March 2019.

This year, L’Oréal Professionnel’s spokesperson, Hareem Farooq is set to attend the brand’s 110th anniversary on 24th of March in Paris. L’Oréal Professionnel hosted an intimate meet and greet at the L’Oréal Professional Academy in Karachi where Hareem educated the attendees on her upcoming journey to Paris along with the importance it holds in representing Pakistan on an international platform. Also, in attendance were representatives from leading fashion and lifestyle magazines and publications.

Muharaf Hai, CEO L’Oreal Pakistan was also present along with the top tier management of L’Oreal Professionnel as they wished Hareem Farooq the best for her upcoming journey.

“L’Oréal Professionnel is always committed to set beauty standards ahead of the curve which it has now completed over a century doing so. This year we are very proud to announce that our very own spokesperson Hareem Farooq will be representing our country in Paris while celebrating L’Oréal’s 110th Anniversary.” said Salman Amjad, General Manager – Professionnel Product Division, officially announcing this milestone.

To officially announce this historic moment at the meet and greet, Hareem Farooq said: “It is an incredible honour for me to be representing Pakistan at L’Oréal’s 110th anniversary as L’Oreal Professionnel celebrates 110 years in Paris this March. Looking forward to a celebratory for three days!”

Hareem’s excursion will be a 3-day affair, during which she will meet Nathalie Roos, President of L’Oréal Professionnel’s Products Division. She will also attend the “DÉFILÉ LA FRENCH “event with a unique hair fashion show featuring international hair stylists and live musical performances, besides her engagements with noteworthy L’Oréal representatives, stylists and influencers.