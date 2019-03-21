Ranveer and Ranbir win hearts again

It seemed as the show was organized to award the Bollywood’s power couple as Deepika Padukone took home Best Actor for her lead role in Padmaavat, and her husband Ranveer Singh bagged the viewer’s choice Best Actor award for his role in the same film. Hirani’s Sanjuwas another winner. Padmaavat’s story was about 14th-century queen named Padmavati. It stirred up some major controversy in India for its historical take, while Sanju is a biographical film based on the life of Bollywood’s Baba Sanjay Dutt.

A list of the winners:

Best Director

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat

Best Actor (Female)

Deepika Padukone, Padmaavat

Best Actor (Male)

RanbirKapoor, Sanju

Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice

Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Vicky Kaushal, Sanju

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Katrina Kaif, Zero

Extraordinary Performer of the Year

Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Debut (Male)

Ishaan Khatter, Beyond the Clouds/ Dhadak

Best Debut (Female)

Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak

Best Actor in a Negative Role

Tabu, Andhadhun

Best Actor in a Comic Role

Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Extraordinary Contribution to the Indian Cinema

Hema Malini

Extraordinary Icon for Social Change

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja