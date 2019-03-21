Ranveer and Ranbir win hearts again

It seemed as the show was organized to award the Bollywood’s power couple as Deepika Padukone took home Best Actor for her lead role in Padmaavat, and her husband Ranveer Singh bagged the viewer’s choice Best Actor award for his role in the same film. Hirani’s Sanjuwas another winner. Padmaavat’s story was about 14th-century queen named Padmavati. It stirred up some major controversy in India for its historical take, while Sanju is a biographical film based on the life of Bollywood’s Baba Sanjay Dutt. A list of the winners: Best Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat Best Actor (Female) Deepika Padukone, Padmaavat Best Actor (Male) RanbirKapoor, Sanju Best Actor (Male) Viewers Choice Ranveer Singh, Padmaavat Best Supporting Actor (Male) Vicky Kaushal, Sanju Best Supporting Actor (Female) Katrina Kaif, Zero Extraordinary Performer of the Year Ayushmann Khurrana Best Debut (Male) Ishaan Khatter, Beyond the Clouds/ Dhadak Best Debut (Female) Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak Best Actor in a Negative Role Tabu, Andhadhun Best Actor in a Comic Role Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Extraordinary Contribution to the Indian Cinema Hema Malini Extraordinary Icon for Social Change Sonam Kapoor Ahuja