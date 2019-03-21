Oprah Winfrey Publishes Alicia’s New Book

Alicia’s “part autobiography, part narrative documentary” will be the first published by Oprah Winfrey’s imprint.“You know what’s really interesting is just recalling all of these places and spaces and the moments in your life that cause you angst or anxiety or proud moments, or things you have to work through,” said the 2019 Grammy awards presenter in a promotional video.

“And I wanted to call it a journey because I did not, I do not want it to be called a memoir.”

Oprah said on Twitter that Alicia “has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit.

“I am honored she chose to share her personal story… through my imprint.”

Alicia released her debut album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001 when she just 20. She has since gone on to record another five albums and win 15 Grammys.

She also co-founded the Aids charity, Keep a Child Alive.