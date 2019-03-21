5 Mosques attacked in Birmingham

After the heinous attack on mosques in Christchurch New Zealand, killing more than 50 Muslim worshippers. Birmingham mosques too have been attacked by perpetrators with sledgehammers.

The Counter-Terrorism police began investigating five mosques that have been attacked overnight. Police was reported that a man was smashing windows of the mosque with a sledgehammer in Birchfield, and then another at Slade Road which then continued over five places till Broadway on Perry Barr.

Pictures and videos have begun to emerge on social media, and the police have begun an investigation.